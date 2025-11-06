Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.15 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 242.4% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $77.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.