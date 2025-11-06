Summit Creek Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. $BOX

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,429 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BOX worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of BOX by 7,130.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in BOX by 692.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $31.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.87. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $38.80.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 20.30%.The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,937,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,363,954.30. This trade represents a 0.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $152,611.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 502,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,485.59. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,737 shares of company stock worth $3,373,709. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

