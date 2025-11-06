Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,142 shares during the period. Zeta Global makes up approximately 2.2% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Zeta Global worth $15,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 753.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,306,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567,201 shares in the last quarter. Bwcp LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 2,614,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,273 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,152,000. Think Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $19,126,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after acquiring an additional 339,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $19.92 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZETA shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Zeta Global from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

