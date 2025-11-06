Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 53,088 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $24.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

