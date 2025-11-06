Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 337.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPMO. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SPMO opened at $119.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.24 and its 200 day moving average is $112.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $78.25 and a 12-month high of $124.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

