Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 16,746 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $206,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of USMV stock opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.36. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.99 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

