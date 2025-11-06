iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT is Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Convertible Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 537.6% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICVT opened at $102.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.96. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $93.29.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

