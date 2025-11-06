Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 528,975 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528,975 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $185,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. TME Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. TME Financial Inc. now owns 34,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.45 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

