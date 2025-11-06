Financial Review: Kestra Medical Technologies (KMTS) & Its Competitors

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) is one of 143 public companies in the “MED PRODUCTS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kestra Medical Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Kestra Medical Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kestra Medical Technologies N/A N/A N/A Kestra Medical Technologies Competitors -24.92% -33.16% -6.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Kestra Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “MED PRODUCTS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kestra Medical Technologies $59.81 million -$113.81 million -10.39 Kestra Medical Technologies Competitors $2.86 billion $220.31 million 5.09

This table compares Kestra Medical Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kestra Medical Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kestra Medical Technologies. Kestra Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kestra Medical Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kestra Medical Technologies 1 1 5 0 2.57 Kestra Medical Technologies Competitors 983 3918 7781 321 2.57

Kestra Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 3.14%. As a group, “MED PRODUCTS” companies have a potential upside of 44.04%. Given Kestra Medical Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kestra Medical Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Kestra Medical Technologies peers beat Kestra Medical Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S. The ASSURE WCD automatically monitors elevated risk patients and, if needed, delivers a defibrillation shock to return the patient’s heart to normal rhythm. The ASSURE WCD was purpose-built to enhance patient comfort and compliance and directly address the key barriers to adoption associated with the only other commercially available WCD. We believe the ASSURE WCD offers significant clinical and functional advantages, including greater patient compliance as a result of a major reduction in false alarms and enhanced comfort and wearability. In addition to the ASSURE WCD, our Cardiac Recovery System platform includes a comprehensive suite of fully integrated digital solutions and services that enable enhanced patient and provider engagement and oversight, with the objective of improving patient outcomes. We believe our Cardiac Recovery System platform addresses serious unmet needs in the cardiac patient population and has the potential to disrupt and grow the market which has been limited to a single solution for more than 20 years. As of January 31, 2025, our system is actively being prescribed by more than 550 hospitals across the U.S., representing approximately 20% of WCD prescribing hospitals in the U.S., and has been worn by over 17,000 patients since it was fully commercially launched. In our top 50 hospitals, we believe we have successfully captured approximately 45% of the currently available prescriptions based on company-sourced data on all hospitals that we serve in the U.S. and the percentage of WCD filled prescriptions at those hospitals that are for our ASSURE WCD. SCA is a life-threatening emergency characterized by the abrupt cessation of the heartbeat caused by an electrical malfunction in the heart. This is typically triggered by ventricular arrhythmias, such as ventricular fibrillation (“VF”), and leads to a loss of consciousness and potentially death within minutes if not promptly treated. The American Heart Association (“AHA”) estimates that SCA causes approximately 436,000 deaths per year, making it the third leading cause of death in the U.S. Defibrillation, or an electrical shock, is the only way to restore a fibrillating heart to a normal rhythm. Each minute of delay in restoring the heart to a normal rhythm reduces a patient’s chance of survival by 7% to 10%. The average time for Emergency Medical Services (“EMS”) arrival is 7 minutes from the time of a 911 call, and often longer in rural communities. The most common location of a SCA in adults is at a home or residence, representing approximately 73% of SCAs. In addition, approximately 50% of all SCAs are unwitnessed. A WCD is a wearable, non-invasiveminiaturized automated external defibrillator and is worn underneath regular clothing. The device continuously monitors a patient’s heart rhythm and is capable of delivering a defibrillation shock. Wires connect electrodes inside the garment to the monitor, which is carried in a small pack or shoulder bag. The electrodes continuously acquire a patient’s heart rate and rhythm for evaluation by the automated external defibrillator. If the monitor detects a potentially life-threatening arrhythmia, the WCD first alerts the patient via an audible alarm and then administers a shock, if needed. For over 20 years, WCDs have been used to protect patients at elevated risk of SCA. However, until the ASSURE WCD received Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval in July of 2021, the market was limited to a single solution. Since the approval of the first WCD in 2001, global WCD revenues have grown to $1.3 billion in 2023, with approximately 85% of the revenues generated in the U.S based on our analysis of third-party claims data and estimated average WCD wear prescription lengths and average reimbursement rates in the U.S. and in select international markets derived from industry data and internal estimates. The volume of patients prescribed a WCD in the U.S. grew at roughly 6% annually between 2021 and 2023, and we expect WCD revenues to continue growing. Despite being proven as safe and effective in treating dangerous cardiac rhythms when worn, WCD therapy remains underutilized, reaching just 14% of the eligible U.S. patient population in 2023 based on data on patients indicated for a WCD and WCD prescription data from industry sources. We believe that the low penetration of WCD therapy is largely due to the limitations of the incumbent commercially available device. In feedback we have collected through directly engaging with patients and providers and customer feedback on public platforms, commonly cited reasons for patients or providers failing to use the competitor device include high false alarm frequency, poor wearability and patient discomfort, a unisex-only garment, low utility data and limited connectivity with patients. In the U.S., we estimate that there are approximately 800,000 cardiac patients each year who have experienced a myocardial infarction (“MI”) or are diagnosed with heart failure and have low Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction (“LVEF”), therefore making them eligible for WCD therapy. Additionally, approximately 50,000 patients each year either have documented ventricular tachycardia (“VT”) or VF, an inherited genetic condition, or have had their implantable cardioverter defibrillators (“ICD”) temporarily explanted, and are also indicated for WCDs. Based on an average WCD wear prescription length of 3.4 months per patient and an average Medicare reimbursement rate of $3,436 per patient per month, we believe this represents an approximately $10 billion annual addressable market. In select international markets, we estimate based on patient population data collected by various third-party industry sources that there are approximately 3.7 million people each year who experience an MI, are diagnosed with heart failure, have documented VT or VF, have an inherited genetic condition, or have had their ICD temporarily explanted. Among these patients, based on the same third-party industry sources, we estimate that approximately 1.8 million patients meet the indications for WCD therapy. Based on estimated average WCD wear prescription length in these international markets of 2.5 months per patient and estimated average reimbursement rate of $3,000 per patient per month derived from industry data and internal estimates, we believe this represents an approximately $14 billion total annual market opportunity outside the U.S. The ASSURE WCD is the next generation of WCD therapy, delivering a safe and effective solution for patients with a design that enhances patient comfort and compliance. In addition to the ASSURE WCD, the various digital solutions and services of our Cardiac Recovery System platform include the ASSURE patient application, Kestra CareStation remote patient data platform, Heart Alert Services, and ASSURE Assist services. The ASSURE patient application engages patients with real-time mobile updates to promote compliance, while the Kestra CareStation remote patient data platform equips healthcare providers with actionable insights to support timely and informed care decisions. Heart Alert Services and ASSURE Assist services work together to enhance safety and are designed to provide critical alerts to healthcare providers for significant arrhythmias and notify emergency services when therapy is administered. This post-therapy EMS support is critical as a range of injuries, such as head injuries, soft tissue damage and bone fractures, can result from falling down after a SCA. In addition, the ASSURE wearable ECG as part of our Cardiac Recovery System platform provides monitoring and connectivity for patients no longer indicated for a WCD but who still require ongoing support while their heart continues to remodel. We believe we offer the most comprehensive and cohesive platform, with digital solutions and services that are seamlessly integrated with our ASSURE WCD, meaningfully differentiating our Cardiac Recovery System platform from the only other commercially available WCD. We are building a body of clinical evidence supporting the safety, efficacy, and benefits of the ASSURE WCD, with six publications completed to date. This growing portfolio includes our pivotal trials—the ASSURE WCD Clinical Evaluation—Detection and Safety Study (“ACE-DETECT”) and the ASSURE WCD Clinical Evaluation—Conversion Efficacy Study (“ACE-CONVERT”)—which served as the basis for our premarket approval (“PMA”). In addition, we are conducting the ASSURE WCD Clinical Evaluation—Post Approval Study (“ACE-PAS”) as part of a broader ongoing ASSURE Patient Registry. All patients prescribed the ASSURE WCD in the United States after August 5, 2022 are included in the Registry. As of January 31, 2025, our ongoing registry has enrolled over 17,000 patients, and its findings further validate the results of ACE-DETECT and ACE-CONVERT. Our most recent FDA submission from ACE-PAS from July 2024, which includes data from 5,929 patients, reported first shock conversion efficacy of approximately 96%, a low false alarm rate with only 6% of our patients experiencing a false alarm, compared to 46% for the competitor’s device, and a median daily use of 23.2 hours. These results underscore the ASSURE WCD’s competitive advantages in wearability, usability, and patient compliance, providing strong support for continued adoption. We believe this collection of real-world evidence will generate additional publications, continue to increase awareness of WCDs as a proven therapy for elevated risk cardiac patients and further demonstrate the clinical differentiation of our ASSURE WCD. We have made material investments in infrastructure to support rapid growth and scalability, specifically in our commercial organization, distribution and supply chain capabilities, as well as revenue cycle management capabilities. In the U.S., we have built a commercial sales team of approximately 70 direct sales representatives and more than 40 sales and clinical support professionals with deep expertise in cardiac rhythm management and established relationships in the cardiology and electrophysiology fields. This team is responsible for developing sales territory business plans, targeting and opening new accounts, and processing prescriptions of our ASSURE WCD. Our direct sales team is supported by a contracted team of over 250 ASSURE Patient Specialists (“APSs”) who assist patients with fitting and training. At fitting, we deliver our ASSURE WCD from our distribution network to the patient. We utilize a lease business model, and when a patient’s wear time has concluded, the device is returned for reprocessing and reintroduction into the distribution network. To support our growth, we have developed a highly scalable supply chain in collaboration with experienced, top-tier medical technology suppliers. Our substantial investment in a fleet of devices, each with a capacity for approximately three patient wears per year, are reprocessed through efficient reconditioning, which enables the business to scale with an attractive unit economic profile. Finally, our revenue cycle management capabilities streamline reimbursement processes by ensuring claims are accurately prepared and submitted according to individual payor requirements, facilitating timely collections. These capabilities are a critical asset in driving operational efficiency and supporting both patient and prescriber satisfaction. We believe our significant investments in infrastructure create a high barrier to entry that will help us protect and grow our market share. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. is located in Kirkland, Washington.

