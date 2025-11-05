Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Logitech International (LOGI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2025 – Logitech International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $107.00 to $134.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Logitech International had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2025 – Logitech International was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

10/8/2025 – Logitech International had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Logitech International had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 57,437 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,885. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $703,518.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,516.41. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,733 shares of company stock worth $2,298,168. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

