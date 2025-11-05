HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Shares Sold by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $270,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $203,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $445.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $470.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $471.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $423.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.09. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $289.98 and a one year high of $478.19. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 792.25% and a net margin of 8.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

