12,110 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Purchased by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.8%

ADI stock opened at $229.38 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $258.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 101.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290,131.32. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 59,115 shares of company stock valued at $14,582,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

