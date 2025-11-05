First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,159,637,000 after buying an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after buying an additional 524,633 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,516,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,812,000 after buying an additional 52,317 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,550,000 after buying an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,108,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $300.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $204.07 and a 1 year high of $319.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $275.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

