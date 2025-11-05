Trainline (LON:TRN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.
TRN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 price objective on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Trainline from GBX 320 to GBX 325 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 465 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Friday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 445.
Trainline Stock Performance
Trainline (LON:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported GBX 12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trainline had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trainline will post 16.8458781 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trainline announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Trainline
Trainline’s ambition is to bring together rail, coach and other travel services into one simple mobile experience so travellers can easily find the best prices for their journey and access smart, real-time travel information on the go. By making rail and coach travel easier, our aim is to encourage people all over the world to make more environmentally sustainable travel choices.
