MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 28th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:CXH opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

