MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (CXH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 28th

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE:CXH opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.66.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust
