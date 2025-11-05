PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 1st

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:PGP opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.
About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund
