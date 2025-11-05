First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 6,967 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $221.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.