Inv Vk Mun Tr (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.33.

About Inv Vk Mun Tr

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

