Inv Vk Mun Tr (VKQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0628 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th.
Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Performance
Shares of VKQ stock opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $10.33.
About Inv Vk Mun Tr
