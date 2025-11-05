Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.910-0.990 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $927.0 million-$967.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.0 million. Trimble also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.040-3.120 EPS.

Trimble Price Performance

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, reaching $81.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,963. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Trimble has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $87.50.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $9,590,140.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,427.57. This trade represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 224,321 shares of company stock worth $18,677,518 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 5,790.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.