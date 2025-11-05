Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 and last traded at GBX 0.11. 39,673,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 41,676,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11.

Premier African Minerals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

