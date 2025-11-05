Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.080-0.130 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 million-$15.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.4 million.

Everspin Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ MRAM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,136. Everspin Tech has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The stock has a market cap of $238.24 million, a P/E ratio of 150.43 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.15.

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Everspin Tech had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 2.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everspin Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everspin Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $174,042.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 574,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,783.55. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,272 shares of company stock worth $192,963 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Everspin Tech in the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Everspin Tech by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Tech

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Articles

