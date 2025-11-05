HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.600-9.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. HubSpot also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 2.970-2.990 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $720.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.04.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $7.23 on Wednesday, reaching $464.76. 1,186,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,742. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,020.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $478.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.21. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $418.34 and a 1-year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($2.54). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total value of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,562,692.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 88.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in HubSpot by 35.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,469 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

