Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Pacific Basin Shipping Trading Up 2.0%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 228.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

