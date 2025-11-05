RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,190 and last traded at GBX 2,175, with a volume of 165881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,165.
RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 0.5%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,026.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,953.72.
RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX (1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 162.20% and a return on equity of 4.70%.
About RIT Capital Partners
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RIT Capital Partners
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- AI Stocks Are Surging—But Volatility Could Be the Next Big Test
Receive News & Ratings for RIT Capital Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIT Capital Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.