RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,190 and last traded at GBX 2,175, with a volume of 165881 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,165.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of £3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,026.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,953.72.

RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported GBX (1.90) earnings per share for the quarter. RIT Capital Partners had a net margin of 162.20% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

About RIT Capital Partners

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

