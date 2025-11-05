Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Issues Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.10%.
Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 1.5%
Shares of NYSE:HBB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The stock had a trading volume of 25,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,368. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.47.
Hamilton Beach Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Beach Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 305.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 4.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
