Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 38260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.52.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

See Also

