USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Trading 3.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $16.87. Approximately 10,528,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,283,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on USA Rare Earth from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on USA Rare Earth in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, USA Rare Earth has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

USA Rare Earth Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.48 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.05.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Rare Earth

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer sold 2,091,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $32,946,621.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAR. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the first quarter worth approximately $4,114,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth during the second quarter worth approximately $588,000.

USA Rare Earth Company Profile

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

