Ingredion (INGR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2025 – Ingredion had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $140.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Ingredion had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $123.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/25/2025 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

10/22/2025 – Ingredion was given a new $136.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

10/22/2025 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/19/2025 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2025 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Ingredion had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Ingredion had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $144.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Ingredion had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/13/2025 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total value of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,321.08. This represents a 41.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

