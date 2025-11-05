Agora (NASDAQ:API) & Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Financial Review

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Knightscope and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knightscope -282.34% -213.31% -110.93% Agora -16.59% -3.87% -3.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of Knightscope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Agora shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Knightscope shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Knightscope has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Knightscope and Agora”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knightscope $11.01 million 3.98 -$31.73 million ($6.54) -0.68 Agora $133.26 million 2.41 -$42.73 million ($0.25) -13.76

Knightscope has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agora. Agora is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knightscope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Knightscope and Agora, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knightscope 1 0 3 0 2.50 Agora 1 0 1 0 2.00

Knightscope presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 252.06%. Agora has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Knightscope’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Knightscope is more favorable than Agora.

Summary

Knightscope beats Agora on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Knightscope

Knightscope, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR. The company also develops and operates the Knightscope security operations center (KSOC), a browser-based interface, which allows real-time data access service to its clients for alert of an abnormal event; and Knightscope network operations center (KNOC), a custom set of tools that enables it to manage and monitor the network of ASRs with alerts related to critical indicators and statistics, including charging, software, navigation, and temperatures, as well as to execute over-the-air software upgrades, patches, and other related items. In addition, it offers Knightscope+, a virtual monitoring and response solution that provides an alternative for client sites. The company serves airports, commercial real estate, corporate campus, homeowner associations, hotels, universities, municipalities, rail, healthcare, public parks, schools, casinos, corporations, logistics, manufacturing, law enforcement, Parking areas, municipalities, universities, and property management companies, as well as the U.S. federal government. Knightscope, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Agora

Agora, Inc. operates in real-time engagement technology business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers real-time engagement platform-as-a-services providing developers with application programming interfaces to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications. It also provides video and voice calling, interactive live and broadcast streaming, chat, signaling, and interactive whiteboard products; and extensions, such as analytics, recording, AI noise suppression, 3D spatial audio, real-time transcription, and extensions marketplace. In addition, the company offers Application Platforms, including Flexible Classroom, a low-code application Platform as a Service, which combines video, voice, chat, signaling, whiteboard and recording functionalities into an integrated cloud-based solution for education providers; and App Builder, a no-code application platform, designed for developers with little or no coding experience to build their own applications with video conference and live streaming functionalities. It operates through Agora and Shengwang brands. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

