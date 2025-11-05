Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $917.46. The company had a trading volume of 93,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,580. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.12. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $845.56 and a one year high of $1,769.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $927.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,043.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 393,600 shares in the company, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2,177.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

