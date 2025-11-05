Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.650-8.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 961,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $95.49 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.12. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.650-8.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $771,720.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 429,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,303,127.26. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,280. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,867,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,159,000 after purchasing an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,344,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,052,470 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,688,000 after purchasing an additional 83,937 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,341,000 after purchasing an additional 304,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 694,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,657,000 after purchasing an additional 184,046 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

