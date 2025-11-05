Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Deluxe Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DLX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. 396,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter. Deluxe had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 2.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Deluxe will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deluxe in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deluxe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deluxe by 49.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 634,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 211,109 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 99.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 543,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 271,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Deluxe by 25.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 505,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 102,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Deluxe by 39.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 91,673 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 152,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates through Merchant Services, B2B Payments, Data Solutions, and Print segments. The Merchant Services offers credit and debit card authorization and payment systems, as well as processing services primarily to small and medium-sized retail and service businesses.

Featured Stories

