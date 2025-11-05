Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $32,689.52 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $32,689.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,863.52. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, October 30th, Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $204,831.60.
  • On Monday, October 6th, Dennis Cho sold 3,876 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $124,768.44.
  • On Monday, September 22nd, Dennis Cho sold 233 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $6,421.48.
  • On Monday, September 15th, Dennis Cho sold 94 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,381.02.
  • On Monday, September 8th, Dennis Cho sold 269 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $6,929.44.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 1,393,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.43. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWSTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Institutional Trading of Twist Bioscience

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,587 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 114.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,385,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after buying an additional 1,272,732 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,960,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,045,000 after acquiring an additional 645,730 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 934.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 567,481 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

