Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $32,689.52 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $32,689.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,863.52. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 30th, Dennis Cho sold 6,515 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $204,831.60.

On Monday, October 6th, Dennis Cho sold 3,876 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $124,768.44.

On Monday, September 22nd, Dennis Cho sold 233 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $6,421.48.

On Monday, September 15th, Dennis Cho sold 94 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,381.02.

On Monday, September 8th, Dennis Cho sold 269 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $6,929.44.

Shares of TWST traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.52. 1,393,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 2.43. Twist Bioscience Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $96.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.52 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. Research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Corporation will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,442,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,587 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 114.3% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,385,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after buying an additional 1,272,732 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,960,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,241,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,045,000 after acquiring an additional 645,730 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 934.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 628,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 567,481 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

