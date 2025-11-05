American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $65.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.35%. American Superconductor updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.140- EPS.

American Superconductor Stock Up 5.6%

American Superconductor stock traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,756. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 3.01. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $70.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMSC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

In other American Superconductor news, Director Arthur H. House sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $494,076.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,919.96. This represents a 16.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in American Superconductor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after buying an additional 280,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 878.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 202,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 54.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 204.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 113,607 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in American Superconductor by 223.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 147,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 101,746 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

