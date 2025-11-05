Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.8 billion-$17.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.9 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 21.4%

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,276,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,726,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -155.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.1% during the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

