Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE: HIG):

11/4/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $144.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/29/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating.

10/9/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $147.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/1/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $133.00 to $137.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group had its “buy (a-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/21/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

9/13/2025 – The Hartford Insurance Group was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total value of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

