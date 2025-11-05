Renalytix (LON:RENX) Trading Down 7.8% – Should You Sell?

Renalytix Plc (LON:RENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.75. 2,477,109 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 1,565,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.40.

Renalytix Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -72.91, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Renalytix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) (NASDAQ: RNLX) is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. The Company’s lead product is KidneyIntelX, which has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.