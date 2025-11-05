JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Price Target to $16.00

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sotera Health

Sotera Health Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:SHC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.11. 642,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,634. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.51 and a beta of 1.82. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 2.14%.The firm had revenue of $294.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.820 EPS. Analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 126,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $2,073,888.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 450,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,374,341.52. This represents a 21.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $181,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 61,822,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,144,804.72. This represents a 16.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,126,611 shares of company stock valued at $304,273,888. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Sotera Health by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3,690.1% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 831.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.