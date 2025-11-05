Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Announces Earnings Results

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NERV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,469. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.25. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Minerva Neurosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.00.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

