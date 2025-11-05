JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Stock Price

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of CeriBell from $36.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CeriBell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of CeriBell stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $433.69 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. CeriBell has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.06. CeriBell had a negative net margin of 63.83% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.78 million. CeriBell has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $139,344.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 167,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,103,008.16. This represents a 6.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBLL. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CeriBell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CeriBell by 353.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in CeriBell by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CeriBell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in CeriBell by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

