Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$62.89 and last traded at C$42.67, with a volume of 194364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEP.UN. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.44. The firm has a market cap of C$12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.67%.

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

