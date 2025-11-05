Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Posts Earnings Results

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 6.73%.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,228. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- What is a support level?
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.