TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Stock Price Up 24% – Still a Buy?

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) were up 24% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.06. Approximately 772,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,802,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05.
TomCo Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.93.
About TomCo Energy
TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.
