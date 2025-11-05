Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aptiv (APTV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) recently:

10/31/2025 – Aptiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv was given a new $94.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $104.00.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $104.00 to $107.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $87.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $83.00 to $100.00.

10/20/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $84.00 to $105.00.

10/10/2025 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $92.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $94.00 to $104.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $97.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Aptiv had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $79.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Aptiv had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $106.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/15/2025 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/12/2025 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

9/11/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/10/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2025 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $103.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2025 – Aptiv was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Allan J. Brazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 49,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,700. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.