LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.800-3.90 EPS.
LivaNova Stock Down 4.4%
LIVN stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 659,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,779. LivaNova has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 714.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after buying an additional 902,447 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,657,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 30.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,201,000 after buying an additional 478,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 645.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 117,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on LIVN
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LivaNova
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Spotify Posts Huge EPS Beat: Shares Are Still Down Big From Highs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Stardust’s Strategic Lithium Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Sticker Shock: Why Kimberly-Clark’s Sell-Off Is an Overreaction
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.