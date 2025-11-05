LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.800-3.90 EPS.

LivaNova Stock Down 4.4%

LIVN stock traded down $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.57. The stock had a trading volume of 659,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,779. LivaNova has a one year low of $32.48 and a one year high of $58.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 714.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,313,000 after buying an additional 902,447 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,657,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LivaNova by 30.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,201,000 after buying an additional 478,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 645.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 117,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

View Our Latest Report on LIVN

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.