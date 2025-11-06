Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target Raised to $6.50

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oil States International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Oil States International Stock Performance

Oil States International stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.14 million, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. Oil States International has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $6.88.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oil States International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $165.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil States International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 71.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 157.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 334,279 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

