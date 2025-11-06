Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target at $337.33

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $451.2857.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities set a $550.00 price target on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $329.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Fabrinet by 11.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 40.8% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 44.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 76.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 69,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 13.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of FN stock opened at $486.68 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $148.55 and a 1 year high of $498.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.34 and its 200-day moving average is $308.97.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 9.77%.The company had revenue of $978.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.300 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
