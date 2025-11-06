Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AMRZ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amrize to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amrize in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amrize presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Amrize Price Performance

NYSE:AMRZ opened at $50.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56. Amrize has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amrize news, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.77 per share, with a total value of $207,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,930. This represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Johnston acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $500,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,482.24. The trade was a 153.42% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 1,183,000 shares of company stock worth $56,327,540 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amrize

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,065,029,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,915,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $622,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,404,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,761,000.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

