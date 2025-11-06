Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Receives $92.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th.

NASDAQ CCEP opened at $88.19 on Monday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $73.40 and a 52 week high of $100.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 283.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

