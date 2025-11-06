Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Price Target to $7.70

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.90 to $7.70 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EEX. Wall Street Zen upgraded Emerald from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered Emerald from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

EEX stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.71 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. Emerald has a fifty-two week low of $3.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.80 million. Emerald had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.05%. Emerald has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Emerald in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in Emerald in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 16.4% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

